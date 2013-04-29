FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
April 29, 2013 / 6:21 AM / 4 years ago

Two cargo ships collide off southwest Greece, 10 missing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, April 29 (Reuters) - A cargo ship sailing under a Cook Islands flag sank early on Monday off southwestern Greece after colliding with another cargo carrier, and 10 of its crew are missing, the Greek coastguard said.

A coastguard official said the Cook Islands ship, the Pirireis, had collided with the ConSouth carrier sailing under an Antigua-Barbuda flag, about 75 nautical miles off the islet of Sapienza. The ConSouth was not seriously damaged and its entire crew of 16 is safe, the official said. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Tatiana Fragou; Editing by Pravin Char)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
