Greece makes record heroin bust, arrests tanker crew
June 22, 2014 / 4:31 PM / 3 years ago

Greece makes record heroin bust, arrests tanker crew

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 22 (Reuters) - Greek coastguards said on Sunday they had discovered a record two-tonne haul of heroin and arrested 11 crew from a Togo-flagged tanker that they suspected had brought it into the country.

Officers working with U.S Drug Enforcement Administration seized 987 kg of the drug on Sunday, the coastguard said without going into details on where it was found.

Another 1,133 kg was discovered during a raid on a warehouse near Athens last week, it added.

The tanker called Noor One was suspected of bringing in both loads, the force said in a statement.

The vessel had sailed through Oman and Pakistan before it was seized off the port of Elefsina near Athens on Sunday, the coastguard added.

“These coordinated efforts ... led to the largest seizure of heroin on a European level,” Shipping Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis said.

The arrested crew members are expected to appear before a prosecutor on Monday. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou)

