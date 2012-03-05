FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek tanker sinks off Athens, one missing
March 5, 2012 / 10:06 AM / in 6 years

Greek tanker sinks off Athens, one missing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, March 5 (Reuters) - A Greek tanker carrying more than 2,000 tonnes of oil and diesel sank west of Athens on Monday and one person on board was unaccounted for, authorities said.

“The ship had 11 persons on board. One is missing, it might be the captain. The other 10 are safe,” a coastguard official said.

He said the ship was carrying 1,800 tonnes of crude oil and 235 tonnes of diesel.

The official said it was too early to say why the ship sank off the Athens region’s Elefsina refineries or to say if there was any risk of fuel leakages. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Jon Boyle)

