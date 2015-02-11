UPDATE 1-Cypriot-flagged freighter runs aground off a Greek Aegean island

(Updates with all crew members rescued)

ATHENS, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Greek authorities have rescued all crew members of a Cypriot-flagged freighter which ran aground off a Greek Aegean island early on Wednesday, the Greek coastguard said on Wednesday.

The “Goodfaith” cargo ship, which was sailing empty from the port of Elefsina, near Athens, to Odessa, Ukraine, was driven ashore off the island of Andros and sent a distress signal in the early morning hours.

All 22 crew members were rescued by helicopters which rushed to the scene, a Greek coastguard official who declined to be named said.

Three tug ships have reached the area which is being hit by strong winds, the official said. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt and Raissa Kasolowsky)