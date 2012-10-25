FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece extends short-selling ban to Jan 31
October 25, 2012

Greece extends short-selling ban to Jan 31

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Greece’s securities regulator has extended a short-selling ban on the Athens stock exchange for another three months to January 31, it said on Thursday.

“Prevailing market conditions in the Greek and European capital markets and the continuation of the restriction on short sales by Spanish regulator CNMV were taken into consideration,” the Capital Market Commission said.

The decision will need an opinion from the European Securities and Markets Association (ESMA), an independent authority, to go into effect, the Greek regulator said. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

