Greek regulator to extend short-selling ban- source
October 24, 2012 / 8:06 AM / 5 years ago

Greek regulator to extend short-selling ban- source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Greece’s securities regulator is likely to extend a short-selling ban on the Athens stock exchange when the restriction expires on October 31, a source close to the capital markets commission told Reuters on Wednesday.

“They will most likely extend the ban, when the board meets tomorrow,” the source said, adding that new procedures that go into effect from November 1, require the European Securities and Markets Association (ESMA) to also opine on the matter.

ESMA is an independent EU authority tasked with safeguarding the stability of the European Union’s financial system by ensuring the orderly functioning of securities markets. It fosters supervisory convergence among securities regulators. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

