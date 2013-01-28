FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece scraps short-selling ban, except for banking stocks
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
January 28, 2013 / 4:01 PM / 5 years ago

Greece scraps short-selling ban, except for banking stocks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Greece’s securities regulator said on Monday it was scrapping a short-selling ban on shares it introduced 17 months ago, with the exception of bank stocks .

The short-selling ban was introduced in August 2011 to protect investors from the fallout of the country’s debt crisis. It has since been repeatedly extended, with the latest ban expiring on January 31.

Only the short-selling of bank stocks will be extended until April 30, the country’s Capital Market Commission said in a statement, in view of the recapitalisation of the country’s cash-strapped lenders.

The decision is subject to approval by European securities regulator ESMA. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
