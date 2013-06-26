FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece to lift short-selling ban on bank shares in August-source
June 26, 2013 / 10:17 AM / in 4 years

Greece to lift short-selling ban on bank shares in August-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 26 (Reuters) - Greece’s securities watchdog plans to lift a short-selling ban on bank shares in August after the country’s top lenders complete share issues to plug capital holes, a senior official at the regulator told Reuters on Wednesday.

“The intention is to lift the restriction once the recapitalisation is completed,” said the official who declined to be named.

The ban, which expires end-July, was applied to protect investors during the recapitalisation of the country’s major banks, which was completed on Tuesday.

Short-selling involves investors borrowing shares to sell on the market and later buying them back at a lower price to make a profit. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
