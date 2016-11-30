FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Greece fails to reach deal on gas grid sale to Azerbaijan's SOCAR
November 30, 2016 / 4:26 PM / 9 months ago

Greece fails to reach deal on gas grid sale to Azerbaijan's SOCAR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Greece said on Wednesday that talks to sell a 66 percent stake in gas grid operator DESFA to Azerbaijan's OSCAR did not conclude successfully.

The country's energy ministry said SOC AR's proposal to reduce the price of the 400 million euro deal was legally unfeasible and would cancel the tender.

An energy ministry official told Reuters that the DESMAN privatization remains a commitment under the country's international bailout and that the government would decide on its next steps next week. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)

