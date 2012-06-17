FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek Socialists to back new government, unsure how-sources
June 17, 2012 / 8:26 PM / in 5 years

Greek Socialists to back new government, unsure how-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 17 (Reuters) - Greece’s Socialist PASOK party, the country’s third-biggest after a repeat election on Sunday, will support a new government backing the country’s international bailout but has yet to decide exactly how, two party officials told Reuters.

“We will definitely give a vote of confidence but we’re rather lukewarm about participating in the new government with ministers,” said one senior Socialist official on condition of anonymity.

A second official said that PASOK would contribute towards the formation under the leadership of the conservative New Democracy, which emerged as the biggest party from Sunday’s election.

“We will decide tomorrow how exactly we will do it,” the official said.

