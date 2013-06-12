FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek Socialists call on PM to keep coalition united
#Market News
June 12, 2013 / 3:00 PM / in 4 years

Greek Socialists call on PM to keep coalition united

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 12 (Reuters) - Greece’s Socialist PASOK party on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Antonis Samaras to keep his fragile three-party government united after the state broadcaster’s closure triggered a backlash from junior partners in the coalition.

“ERT has become a catalyst on issues of democracy, a fair state, cohesion of this government and stability regarding the course of the country,” PASOK chief Evangelos Venizelos said in a statement after an internal party meeting to discuss the state TV closure.

“We shouldn’t create crises without a reason out of nothing.”

Venizelos is due to meet the leader of the other junior partner in the coalition, Democratic Left, at 1500 GMT to coordinate their response to the shutdown. Both parties have strongly objected to the broadcaster’s shutdown.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
