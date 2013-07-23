FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Young Briton stabbed to death on Greek island of Crete
July 23, 2013 / 12:36 PM / in 4 years

Young Briton stabbed to death on Greek island of Crete

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, July 23 (Reuters) - A 19-year-old British tourist was stabbed to death by a fellow Briton on the island of Crete on Tuesday, police said.

The death occurred after a fight broke out among a group of Britons on holiday in the popular tourist village of Malia, police said in a statement.

The Briton suspected of the stabbing has been arrested, along with 17 others involved in the fighting, police said. Police are still searching for another 12 Britons suspected of being involved in the violence.

Tourism accounts for nearly a fifth of the economy in Greece, which is visited by about 16 million tourists a year. Many of its coastal resorts have become notorious for violence among young holidaymakers. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Writing by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Alison Williams)

