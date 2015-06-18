Swiss bank UBP clings on to handful of Greek stocks

* UBP has cut Greek exposure but still owns 5 stocks

* Titan Cement, Grivalia, OPAP, Motor Oil owned by UBP

* Hellenic Telecom also held in a UBP fund

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, June 18 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s Union Bancaire Privee (UBP) is sticking with five Greek stocks for clients prepared to take on the high-risk bet that they could make money, even as cash-strapped Athens and its creditors battle to avoid default.

Titan Cement, Grivalia Properties, betting company OPAP, Motor Oil Hellas Corinth Refineries and Hellenic Telecom are all held by Rupert Welchman, portfolio manager at UBP, who cited exposure to foreign revenues and good cash flow as reasons to own them.

Investing in Greece is clearly not for the faint-hearted: its stocks are trading at three-year lows and Welchman voiced concerns over the risks of a corporation tax being imposed there and of the state expropriating stock market assets if the country leaves the euro zone.

UBP has recently cut its overall Greek exposure.

But Welchman said his base case scenario for now was for Greece to stay in the euro and that there were opportunities for investors with an appetite for high risk-return plays. He holds most of the stocks in UBP’s ‘Phoenix’� fund, dedicated to companies expected to rebound sharply.

“The investors who are clients of the Phoenix fund want exposure to those sorts of companies that offer a higher risk return profile and would be aggrieved if the fund did not have that,” said Welchman, whose company manages around 100 billion Swiss francs ($109 billion) in assets.

“As far as the three ‘recovery’ funds I manage are concerned, we significantly reduced our overall exposure in three slices - November, January and May. We have roughly taken the Greek weighting from 15 percent to 6-8 percent over that time,” he added.

Since the start of 2015, Titan Cement shares have risen around 4 percent. Motor Oil is up 6 percent, but Grivalia is down nearly 10 percent, OPAP is down about 20 percent and Hellenic Telecom down nearly 30 percent.

UBP favoured Titan Cement as 40 percent of its business was in north America, which has seen signs of economic growth and a pick-up in construction activity.

Welchman liked Motor Oil as he said it was the lowest-cost oil refiner in the Mediterranean.

OPAP had good cash flow while Grivalia and Hellenic Telecom - the latter is held in UBP’s ‘special situations’ fund - were propped up by the fact that Canada’s Fairfax Financial Holdings and Deutsche Telekom respectively had large stakes in those companies, he added. ($1 = 0.9177 Swiss francs) (Editing by Hugh Lawson)