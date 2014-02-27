FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek central bank chief says will announce stress tests results next week
February 27, 2014 / 10:36 AM / 4 years ago

Greek central bank chief says will announce stress tests results next week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Greece will announce the results of stress tests for its major banks next week, after talks with the country’s EU/IMF lenders and the ECB, Central Bank Governor George Provopoulos said on Thursday.

The country’s four biggest banks are undergoing a second round of stress tests to check if last summer’s 28 billion-euro recapitalisation has left them capable of absorbing future shocks as bad loans keep rising.

Provopoulos said in a statement that the Bank of Greece has completed the tests adopting a “conservative approach” and that it would announce their results after discussing with lenders “technical details related to the stress test methodology and results”.

