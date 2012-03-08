Greek bond swap going well, finmin told cabinet- source

ATHENS, March 8 (Reuters) - Greece’s bond swap is going well, the country’s finance minister told a cabinet meeting on Thursday ahead of a 2000 GMT deadline, one cabinet member told reporters.

“Venizelos informed the cabinet that the PSI (debt swap) is going well, there are no surprises,” said a minister who took part in the meeting and declined to be named.

Athens must secure the deal as part of a financial bailout that will allow it to redeem debt coming due in less than two weeks. Missing that repayment would potentially destabilize the euro zone’s financial system and undermine the euro.