FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek bond swap going well, finmin told cabinet- source
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
Business
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 8, 2012 / 4:05 PM / 6 years ago

Greek bond swap going well, finmin told cabinet- source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, March 8 (Reuters) - Greece’s bond swap is going well, the country’s finance minister told a cabinet meeting on Thursday ahead of a 2000 GMT deadline, one cabinet member told reporters.

“Venizelos informed the cabinet that the PSI (debt swap) is going well, there are no surprises,” said a minister who took part in the meeting and declined to be named.

Athens must secure the deal as part of a financial bailout that will allow it to redeem debt coming due in less than two weeks. Missing that repayment would potentially destabilize the euro zone’s financial system and undermine the euro.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.