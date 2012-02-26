FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece sets March 8 deadline for investors in bond swap
#Credit Markets
February 26, 2012 / 3:40 PM / 6 years ago

Greece sets March 8 deadline for investors in bond swap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Greece has set a March 8 deadline for investors to participate in its unprecedented bond swap aimed at sharply reducing its debt burden, according to a document outlining the offer.

Greece formally launched the bond swap offer to private holders of its bonds on Friday, setting in motion the largest-ever sovereign debt restructuring in the hope of getting its finances back on track.

In the document, Greece said the March 8 deadline could be extended if needed. Athens in the past has said it wants to conclude the transaction by March 12.

The swap is part of a second, 130 billion euro ($175.02 billion) rescue package to claw Greece back from the brink of a default that had threatened to send shockwaves through the financial system and punish other weak euro zone members.

$1 = 0.7428 euros Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, Writing by Deepa Babington; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

