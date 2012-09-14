FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece to auction 1.0 bln eur of 3-month T-bills on Sept 18- debt agency
September 14, 2012 / 10:31 AM / 5 years ago

Greece to auction 1.0 bln eur of 3-month T-bills on Sept 18- debt agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Greece will auction 1 billion euros ($1.29 billion) of three-month T-bills on September 18 to fund the rollover of a previous 1.6 billion euro issue that comes due on September 21, the country’s debt agency PDMA said on Friday.

The settlement date will be Sept. 21. Only primary dealers will be allowed to participate and no commission will be paid.

Monthly T-bill sales are Greece’s sole source of market funding. Greek banks buy the bulk of them to deposit them as collateral to draw liquidity from the European Central Bank. ($1 = 0.7748 euros) (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)

