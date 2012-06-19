FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek parties to resume coalition talks on Wednesday
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 19, 2012 / 8:11 PM / in 5 years

Greek parties to resume coalition talks on Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 19 (Reuters) - Negotiators from the three political parties that are in talks to form a coalition government in Greece to try to spare the debt-laden nation from bankruptcy ended talks late on Tuesday and were set to resume discussions on Wednesday morning.

“We discussed all political issues, we have made progress and we will continue talks tomorrow at 1000 GMT,” socialist PASOK party official Kostas Skandalidis said after talks ended.

Conservative New Democracy, which won the most seats at Sunday’s elections, has been discussing forming a government since Monday with PASOK and a smaller party, Democratic Left. The talks on Tuesday did not address who would be in the cabinet of the new government, another party official said.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.