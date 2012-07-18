Greek leaders push back final decision on austerity cuts

ATHENS, July 18 (Reuters) - Leaders of the three parties in Greece’s new government will meet next week to hammer out 11.7 billion euros worth of spending cuts demanded by foreign lenders, Socialist party leader Evangelos Venizelos said on Wednesday.

The decision to call a new meeting suggested the three leaders had yet to agree on the controversial cuts during talks held earlier on Wednesday.

The conservative-led government is under pressure to identify the measures before a visit by inspectors from the foreign lenders next week.