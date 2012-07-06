FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece wants to change bailout policies, not targets-PM
July 6, 2012 / 5:06 PM / 5 years ago

Greece wants to change bailout policies, not targets-PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, July 6 (Reuters) - Greece will not demand changes to overall targets included in its bailout plan but will renegotiate policies it feels are preventing it from hitting those goals, Prime Minister Antonis Samaras said in his first policy speech since taking office.

Outlining his government’s policy priorities before a confidence vote on Sunday, Samaras told parliament austerity measures that have triggered job losses must be replaced.

Greece’s crippling recession, now in its fifth year, must be contained if the country is to hit its targets, he said.

