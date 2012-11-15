FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece seeks names of HSBC account holders in Jersey
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
Commentary
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Europe
November 15, 2012 / 3:15 PM / in 5 years

Greece seeks names of HSBC account holders in Jersey

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Greece’s government has asked Britain for information on Greeks holding HSBC bank accounts on the island of Jersey, as part of the near-bankrupt country’s push to crack down on tax evasion.

The move comes after Britain’s Daily Telegraph newspaper reported it had been handed leaked data that identified over 8,000 people with HSBC accounts in Jersey, including celebrities and bankers.

British tax authorities and Jersey’s financial watchdog are both conducting probes related to the report.

In a statement, Greece’s finance ministry said Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras had formally asked his British counterpart for information on Greek citizens or Greek-based individuals with HSBC accounts in Jersey.

Greece’s financial prosecutors want to investigate whether 97 Greek citizens - estimated to hold deposits worth 22.3 million euros - included in that list are tax evaders, court officials have said.

Tax authorities globally are stepping up efforts to uncover people hiding wealth in offshore accounts. Rampant tax evasion is a particularly sore subject in Greece, where anger at a wealthy elite is rising among austerity-hit Greeks reeling from waves of spending cuts imposed by EU and IMF lenders.

Last month a Greek magazine published the names of more than 2,000 Greeks with HSBC accounts in Switzerland, drawing great attention in Greece and prompting authorities to put the magazine’s editor on trial for violating privacy law. He was acquitted.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.