May 4, 2012 / 11:01 AM / 5 years ago

Greece to sell 1.0 bln eur of 6-month T-bills May 8

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, May 4 (Reuters) - Greece will auction one billion euros ($1.31 billion) of six-month T-bills on May 8 to fund the rollover of a previous 1.6 billion euro issue that comes due on May 11, the country’s debt agency PDMA said on Friday.

The settlement date will be May 11. Only primary dealers will be allowed to participate and no commission will be paid.

Monthly T-bill sales are Greece’s sole source of market funding. Athens needs to refinance a total of 3.2 billion euros of maturing six- and three-month paper in May.

