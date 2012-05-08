Greece sells 1.3 bln eur of 6-month T-bills, yield rises

ATHENS, May 8 (Reuters) - Greece sold 1.3 billion euros ($1.69 billion) of six-month T-bills on Tuesday, with the yield rising by 14 basis points from a previous auction in April.

The sale’s bid-cover ratio was 2.6, down from 2.62 in the April 10 auction. Greece paid a yield of 4.69 percent, up from 4.55 percent in the previous auction, the debt agency said.

Monthly T-bill sales are Greece’s sole source of market funding. Greek banks traditionally buy the bulk of the T-bill issues, meaning funding costs do not fully reflect market strains.

Tuesday’s auction will fund the rollover of an issue that falls due on May 11.