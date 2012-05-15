FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece sells 1.3 bln eur 3-month T-bills, yield rises
#Market News
May 15, 2012 / 9:16 AM / in 5 years

Greece sells 1.3 bln eur 3-month T-bills, yield rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, May 15 (Reuters) - Greece sold 1.3 billion euros ($1.67 billion) of three-month T-bills on Tuesday, with the yield rising by 14 basis points from a previous auction in April.

The sale’s bid-cover ratio was 2.32, down from 2.46 in the April 17 auction. Greece paid a yield of 4.34 percent, up from 4.20 percent in the previous auction, the debt agency said.

Monthly T-bill sales are Greece’s sole source of market funding. Greek banks traditionally buy the bulk of the T-bill issues, meaning funding costs do not fully reflect market strains.

Tuesday’s auction will fund the rollover of a previous 1.6 billion euro issue that falls due on May 18.

