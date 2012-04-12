Greece to sell 1.25 bln eur 3-month T-bills April 17

ATHENS, April 12 (Reuters) - Greece will auction 1.25 billion euros ($1.64 billion) of three-month T-bills on April 17, to fund the rollover of a previous issue, the country’s debt agency PDMA said on Thursday.

The settlement date will be April 20. Only primary dealers will be allowed to participate and no commission will be paid.

Monthly T-bill sales are Greece’s sole source of market funding.

Separately, the PDMA said it sold on Thursday an additional 300 million euros of its April 10 six-month T-bills in a non-competitive supplementary sale. Including the additional bid, Greece raised a total 1.3 billion euros from the issue.