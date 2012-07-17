FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece sells 1.625 bln euros of 3-month T-bills, yield down
July 17, 2012 / 9:32 AM / in 5 years

Greece sells 1.625 bln euros of 3-month T-bills, yield down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, July 17 (Reuters) - Greece sold 1.625 billion euros ($1.99 billion) of 3-month T-bills on Tuesday, with the yield slightly falling from a previous auction in June, the PDMA debt agency said.

The sale’s bid-cover ratio was 2.12, down from 2.19 in the June 19 auction. Greece paid a yield of 4.28 percent, down from 4.31 percent in the previous auction, PDMA said.

Monthly T-bill sales are Greece’s sole source of market funding. Greek banks traditionally buy the bulk of the T-bill issues, meaning funding costs do not fully reflect market strains.

