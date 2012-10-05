FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece to auction 1.0 bln eur T-bills on Oct 9 - debt agency
October 5, 2012 / 10:26 AM / in 5 years

Greece to auction 1.0 bln eur T-bills on Oct 9 - debt agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Greece will auction 1.0 billion euros ($1.3 billion) of six-month T-bills next Tuesday, the country’s debt agency PDMA said on Friday.

The settlement date will be Oct. 12. Only primary dealers will be allowed to participate and no commission will be paid.

Monthly T-bill sales are Greece’s sole remaining source of market funding. Greek banks buy the bulk of them to deposit them as collateral to draw liquidity from the European Central Bank. ($1 = 0.7689 euros) (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)

