Greece sells 1.3 bln eur 6-month T-bills, yield falls to 1-yr low
#Credit Markets
October 9, 2012 / 9:16 AM / in 5 years

Greece sells 1.3 bln eur 6-month T-bills, yield falls to 1-yr low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Greece sold 1.3 billion euros ($1.69 billion) of six-month T-bills on Tuesday, with the yield slightly falling from a previous auction in September to its lowest level in more than a year, debt agency PDMA said.

The sale’s bid-cover ratio was 1.60, down from 1.95 in the Sept. 4 auction. Greece paid a yield of 4.46 percent, 8 basis points less than in the previous sale and its lowest level since August 2011, according to PDMA data.

Monthly T-bill sales are Greece’s sole source of market funding to roll over previous debt issues. Greek banks traditionally buy the bulk of the T-bill issues, meaning funding costs do not fully reflect strains from the country’s debt crisis. ($1 = 0.7711 euros) (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; writing by Harry Papachristou)

