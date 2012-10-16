FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece sells 1.625 bln euros of 3-month T-bills, yield falls
October 16, 2012 / 9:16 AM / in 5 years

Greece sells 1.625 bln euros of 3-month T-bills, yield falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Greece sold 1.625 billion euros ($2.10 billion) of three-month T-bills on Tuesday, with the yield falling slightly from a previous auction in September to its lowest level since May, debt agency PDMA said.

The sale’s bid-cover ratio was 1.90, down from 1.98 in the Sept. 18 auction. Greece paid a yield of 4.24 percent, seven basis points less than in the previous sale, according to PDMA data. Monthly T-bill sales are Greece’s sole source of market funding to roll over previous debt issues. Greek banks traditionally buy the bulk of the T-bill issues, meaning funding costs do not fully reflect strains from the country’s debt crisis.

