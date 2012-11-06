FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece sells EUR 1.3 bln of 6-mo t-bills, yield falls
November 6, 2012

Greece sells EUR 1.3 bln of 6-mo t-bills, yield falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Greece sold 1.3 billion euros of six-month Treasury bills on Tuesday, with the yield slightly falling from a previous auction in October, debt agency PDMA said.

The sale’s bid-cover ratio was 1.70, up from 1.60 in the Oct. 9 auction. The yield was 4.41 percent, down from 4.46 percent a month ago.

Monthly T-bill sales are Greece’s sole source of market funding to roll over previous debt issues. Greek banks traditionally buy the bulk of the T-bill issues, meaning funding costs do not fully reflect strains on the economy from the country’s debt crisis. (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris)

