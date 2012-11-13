FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece sells 4.06 bln eur T-bills into rollover
November 13, 2012 / 10:36 AM / in 5 years

Greece sells 4.06 bln eur T-bills into rollover

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Greece sold 4.06 billion euros ($5.16 billion) of one- and three-month treasury bills on Tuesday to roll over a 5.0 billion euro issue that comes due Nov. 16, its debt agency (PDMA) said.

PDMA sold 2.762 billion euros of one-month T-bills priced to yield 3.95 percent and 1.3 billion of three-month paper at 4.2 percent, four basis points below a previous sale in October.

The three-month auction’s bid-cover ratio was 1.66, down from 1.90 in the Oct. 16 sale.

While Tuesday’s auction is insufficient to redeem the 5 billion in T-bills coming due on Friday, it will be supplemented by the sale of more paper through non-competitive bids over the next two days.

