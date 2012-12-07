FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece to sell 1-month and 6-month T-bills Dec 11- debt agency
#Market News
December 7, 2012 / 10:36 AM / 5 years ago

Greece to sell 1-month and 6-month T-bills Dec 11- debt agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Greece will auction 2.125 billion euros of one-month treasury bills and 1.25 billion of 6-month paper on Dec. 11, the country’s debt agency PDMA said on Friday.

The T-bills will be sold into a rollover. The settlement date will be Dec. 14. Only primary dealers will be allowed to participate and no commission will be paid.

Monthly T-bill sales are Greece’s sole remaining source of market funding. Greek banks buy the bulk of the issues and deposit them as collateral to draw liquidity from the central bank.

