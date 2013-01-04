Greece to sell one-month and 6-month T-bills Jan 8- debt agency

ATHENS, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Greece will auction 750 million euros of one-month treasury bills and 1.25 billion of six-month paper on Jan. 8, the country’s debt agency PDMA said on Friday.

The T-bills will be sold into a rollover. The settlement date will be Jan. 11. Only primary dealers will be allowed to participate and no commission will be paid.

Monthly T-bill sales are Greece’s sole remaining source of market funding. Greek banks buy the bulk of the issues and deposit them as collateral to draw liquidity from the central bank.