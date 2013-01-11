Greece to sell three-month T-bills on Jan 15-debt agency

ATHENS, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Greece will auction 1.25 billion euros ($1.65 billion) of three-month T-bills on Jan. 15, the country’s debt agency PDMA said on Friday.

The T-bills will be sold into a rollover. The settlement date will be Jan. 18. Only primary dealers will be allowed to participate and no commission will be paid.

Monthly T-bill sales are Greece’s sole remaining source of market funding. Greek banks buy the bulk of the issues and deposit them as collateral to draw liquidity from the central bank.