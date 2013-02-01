FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece to sell 625 mln of 6-month T-bills on Feb 5-debt agency
February 1, 2013 / 10:59 AM / 5 years ago

Greece to sell 625 mln of 6-month T-bills on Feb 5-debt agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Greece will auction 625 million euros ($848 million) of six-month treasury bills on Feb. 5 to roll over maturing debt, the country’s debt agency PDMA said on Friday.

The settlement date will be Feb. 8. Only primary dealers will be allowed to participate and no commission will be paid.

Monthly T-bill sales are Greece’s sole remaining source of market funding. Greek banks buy the bulk of the issues and deposit them as collateral to draw liquidity from the central bank. ($1 = 0.7367 euros) (Reporting by Renee Maltezou)

