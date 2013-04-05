Greece to sell 1.0 bln euros of 6-month T-bills April 9

ATHENS, April 5 (Reuters) - Greece will auction one billion euros ($1.29 billion) of six-month treasury bills on April 9 to roll over maturing debt, the country’s debt agency (PDMA) said on Friday.

The settlement date will be April 12. Only primary dealers will be allowed to participate and no commission will be paid.

Monthly T-bill sales are Greece’s sole remaining source of market funding. Greek banks buy the bulk of the issues and deposit them as collateral to draw liquidity from the central bank. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)