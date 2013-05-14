FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek 3-month borrowing costs hit lowest in two years
May 14, 2013 / 9:27 AM / 4 years ago

Greek 3-month borrowing costs hit lowest in two years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, May 14 (Reuters) - Greek borrowing costs fell to their lowest since April 2011 in a sale of 1.3 billion euros ($1.69 billion) worth of government Treasury bills on Tuesday, the country’s debt agency PDMA said.

The T-bills were priced to yield 4.02 percent, down from 4.05 percent in a previous auction last month. The sale’s bid-cover ratio was 1.75, up from 1.65 in the previous auction. Monthly T-bill sales are Greece’s sole remaining source of market funding. ($1 = 0.7703 euros) (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Karolina Tagaris; Editing by Harry Papachristou)

