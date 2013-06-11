FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece sells 1.625 bln euro of 6-month T-bills, yield steady
#Credit Markets
June 11, 2013 / 9:18 AM / 4 years ago

Greece sells 1.625 bln euro of 6-month T-bills, yield steady

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 11 (Reuters) - Greece sold 1.625 billion euros ($2.14 billion) of six-month T-bills on Tuesday to roll over maturity debt, the country’s debt agency (PDMA) said.

The T-bills were priced to yield 4.2 percent, unchanged from a previous May auction. The sale’s bid-cover ratio was 1.70, down from 1.71 in the previous auction.

The amount raised included 375 million euros in non-competitive bids.

Monthly T-bill sales are Greece’s sole remaining source of market funding.

$1 = 0.7579 euros Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; writing by Renee Maltezou

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
