Greece sells 1.625 bln euro of 6-month T-bills, yield steady

ATHENS, June 11 (Reuters) - Greece sold 1.625 billion euros ($2.14 billion) of six-month T-bills on Tuesday to roll over maturity debt, the country’s debt agency (PDMA) said.

The T-bills were priced to yield 4.2 percent, unchanged from a previous May auction. The sale’s bid-cover ratio was 1.70, down from 1.71 in the previous auction.

The amount raised included 375 million euros in non-competitive bids.

Monthly T-bill sales are Greece’s sole remaining source of market funding.