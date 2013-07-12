FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece to sell 1.25 bln euros of 3-month T-bills on July 16
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
#Credit Markets
July 12, 2013 / 9:47 AM / 4 years ago

Greece to sell 1.25 bln euros of 3-month T-bills on July 16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, July 12 (Reuters) - Greece will auction 1.25 billion euros ($1.63 billion) of three-month T-bills on July 16 to refinance a maturing issue, the country’s debt agency PDMA said on Friday.

The settlement date will be July 19. Only primary dealers will be allowed to participate and no commission will be paid.

Monthly T-bill sales are Greece’s sole remaining source of market funding. Greek banks buy the bulk of the issues and deposit them as collateral to draw liquidity from the central bank. ($1 = 0.7668 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Karolina Tagaris)

