Greece to sell 1.25 bln euros of 3-month T-bills on July 16

ATHENS, July 12 (Reuters) - Greece will auction 1.25 billion euros ($1.63 billion) of three-month T-bills on July 16 to refinance a maturing issue, the country’s debt agency PDMA said on Friday.

The settlement date will be July 19. Only primary dealers will be allowed to participate and no commission will be paid.

Monthly T-bill sales are Greece’s sole remaining source of market funding. Greek banks buy the bulk of the issues and deposit them as collateral to draw liquidity from the central bank. ($1 = 0.7668 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Karolina Tagaris)