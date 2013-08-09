FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece to sell 1.0 bln euros of 3-month T-bills on August 13
#Market News
August 9, 2013 / 8:56 AM / 4 years ago

Greece to sell 1.0 bln euros of 3-month T-bills on August 13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Greece will auction 1.0 billion euros ($1.33 billion) of three-month T-bills on August 13 to refinance a maturing issue, the country’s debt agency PDMA said on Friday.

Monthly T-bill sales are Greece’s sole remaining source of market funding. The settlement date will be August 16. Only primary dealers will be allowed to participate and no commission will be paid.

Athens has a stock of about 15 billion euros of T-bills, which it regularly refinances with the help of crisis-struck banks which buy and then deposit them as collateral to draw liquidity from the ECB.

