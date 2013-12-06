Greece to auction 1.250 bln euros of 6-month T-bills on Dec.10- debt agency

ATHENS, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Greece will auction 1.250 billion euros ($1.71 billion) of six-month Treasury bills on December 10 to refinance a maturing issue, the country’s debt agency PDMA said on Friday.

The settlement date will be December 13. Only primary dealers will be allowed to participate and no commission will be paid.

Monthly T-bill sales are Greece’s sole remaining source of market funding. Athens has a stock of about 15 billion euros of T-bills that it regularly refinances with the help of crisis-struck Greek banks. ($1 = 0.7323 euros) (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Renee Maltezou)