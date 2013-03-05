FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece sells 1.138 bln eur of 6-month T-bills, yield eases
March 5, 2013 / 10:16 AM / in 5 years

Greece sells 1.138 bln eur of 6-month T-bills, yield eases

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, March 5 (Reuters) - Greece sold 1.138 billion euros ($1.48 billion) of six-month T-bills on Tuesday to roll over a previous issue that comes due on March 8, its debt agency (PDMA) said.

The T-bills were priced to yield 4.25 percent, two basis points below a previous Feb. 5 auction. The sale’s bid-cover ratio was 1.64, down from 1.68 in the previous auction.

The amount raised included 262.5 million euros in non-competitive bids.

Greek banks traditionally buy the bulk of T-bill issues, meaning funding costs do not fully reflect the strains from the country’s debt crisis. Banks can deposit the bills as collateral with Greece’s central bank to receive funding.

