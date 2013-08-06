FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece sells 812.5 mln euros of 6-month T-bills, yield steady
August 6, 2013 / 9:36 AM / 4 years ago

Greece sells 812.5 mln euros of 6-month T-bills, yield steady

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Greece sold 812.5 million euros ($1.08 billion) of six-month T-bills on Tuesday to roll over a maturing issue, the country’s debt agency (PDMA) said.

The T-bills were priced to yield 4.20 percent, unchanged from a previous July auction. The sale’s bid-cover ratio was 1.77, up from 1.70 in the previous sale.

The amount raised included 187.5 million euros in non-competitive bids. The settlement date for Tuesday’s auction will be Aug 9.

Monthly T-bill sales are Greece’s sole remaining source of market funding. Athens has a stock of about 15 billion euros of T-bills, which it regularly refinances with the help of Greek banks which buy and then deposit them as collateral to draw liquidity from the ECB.

