Greece accepts additional bids for 6-month T-bills
May 10, 2012 / 1:45 PM / in 5 years

Greece accepts additional bids for 6-month T-bills

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, May 10 (Reuters) - Greece accepted an additional 300 million euros ($389 million) of second-day, non-competitive bids for its May 8 six-month T-bill sale, its debt agency PDMA said on Thursday.

On Tuesday, PDMA sold 1.3 million euros of six-month paper to fund the rollover of a 1.6 billion euro issue that matures on May 11. The T-bills were priced to yield 4.69 percent.

Monthly T-bill sales are Greece’s sole source of market funding. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Toby Chopra)

