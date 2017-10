ATHENS, May 17 (Reuters) - Greece sold an additional 300 million euros ($381 million) of its May 15 three-month T-bills in a non-competitive supplementary sale on Thursday, the country’s debt agency (PDMA) said.

On Tuesday, PDMA sold 1.3 billion euros of three-month paper to fund the rollover of a 1.6 billion euro issue that falls due on May 18. The T-bills were priced to yield 4.34 percent.

Monthly T-bill sales are Greece’s sole source of market funding.