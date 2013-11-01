FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece to sell 1.0 bln eur of six-month T-bills on Nov 5
#Credit Markets
November 1, 2013 / 9:53 AM / 4 years ago

Greece to sell 1.0 bln eur of six-month T-bills on Nov 5

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Greece will auction 1.0 billion euros of six-month treasury bills on November 5 to refinance a maturing issue, the country’s debt agency PDMA said on Friday.

Monthly T-bill sales are Greece’s sole remaining source of market funding. The settlement date will be November 8. Only primary dealers will be allowed to participate and no commission will be paid.

Athens has a stock of about 15 billion euros of T-bills that it regularly refinances with the help of crisis-struck banks, which buy and then deposit them as collateral to draw liquidity from the European Central Bank. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)

