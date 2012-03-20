TABLE-Details of Greek 3-month T-bill auction

ATHENS, March 20 (Reuters) - Greece sold 1.3 billion euros ($1.71 billion) of three-month debt on Tuesday, paying a lower yield compared with a previous auction in February.
The bills were sold into a rollover as 1.6 billion euros of three-month paper matures on March 23.
The following are details of the auctions: **********************************************************
AUCTION DATE March 20, 2012 February 14, 2012
ISSUE DATE March 23, 2012 Feb 17, 2012
MATURITY June 22, 2012 May 18, 2012
AMOUNT AUCTIONED 1.0 bln eur 1.0 bln eur
TOTAL BIDS 2.688 bln 2.701 bln
-Competitive 2.388 bln 2.401 bln
-Non-competitive 300 mln 300 mln
TOTAL ACCEPTED AMOUNT 1.3 bln 1.3 bln
AUTHORISED AMOUNT 300 mln 300 mln
source: PDMA (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by Patrick Graham)