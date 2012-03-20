FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
March 20, 2012 / 10:26 AM / 6 years ago

TABLE-Details of Greek 3-month T-bill auction

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, March 20 (Reuters) - Greece sold 1.3 billion euros ($1.71 billion) of three-month debt on Tuesday, paying a lower yield compared with a previous auction in February.

The bills were sold into a rollover as 1.6 billion euros of three-month paper matures on March 23.

The following are details of the auctions: **********************************************************

AUCTION DATE March 20, 2012 February 14, 2012

ISSUE DATE March 23, 2012 Feb 17, 2012

MATURITY June 22, 2012 May 18, 2012

AMOUNT AUCTIONED 1.0 bln eur 1.0 bln eur

TOTAL BIDS 2.688 bln 2.701 bln

-Competitive 2.388 bln 2.401 bln

-Non-competitive 300 mln 300 mln

COVERAGE RATIO 2.69 2.70

TOTAL ACCEPTED AMOUNT 1.3 bln 1.3 bln

UNIFORM YIELD 4.25% 4.61%

CUT-OFF PRICE 98.937 98.848

CUT-OFF RATIO 100% 100.0%

SECOND-DAY BIDS

AUTHORISED AMOUNT 300 mln 300 mln

---------------------------------------------------

source: PDMA (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by Patrick Graham)

