Greece sells 1.3 bln euros of 3-month T-bills, yield steady
#Market News
December 17, 2013 / 10:41 AM / 4 years ago

Greece sells 1.3 bln euros of 3-month T-bills, yield steady

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Greece sold 1.3 billion euros ($1.79 billion) of three-month treasury bills on Tuesday to roll over a maturing issue, the country’s debt agency PDMA said.

The T-bills were priced to yield 3.90 percent, unchanged from a November auction. The sale’s bid-cover ratio was 1.92, down from 2.03 in the previous sale.

The amount raised included 300 million euros in non-competitive bids. The settlement date for Tuesday’s auction will be December 20.

Greece lost access to bond markets three years ago, when its debt crisis erupted, and monthly T-bill sales are its sole remaining source of market funding.

Athens has a stock of about 15 billion euros of T-bills, which it regularly refinances with the help of Greek banks which buy and then deposit them as collateral to draw liquidity from the ECB.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
