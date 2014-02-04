FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece sells 812 million euros of 6-month T-bills, yield eases
February 4, 2014 / 10:21 AM / 4 years ago

Greece sells 812 million euros of 6-month T-bills, yield eases

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Greece sold 812.5 million euros ($1.10 billion) of six-month treasury bills on Tuesday to roll over a maturing issue, the country’s debt agency PDMA said.

The T-bills were priced to yield 4.0 percent, down from 4.10 percent in a January auction. The sale’s bid-cover ratio was 2.31, up from 2.07 in the previous sale.

The amount raised included 187.5 million euros in non-competitive bids. The settlement date for Tuesday’s auction will be February 7.

Monthly T-bill sales are Greece’s sole remaining source of market funding. Athens has a stock of about 15 billion euros of T-bills, which it regularly refinances with the help of Greek banks which buy and then deposit them as collateral to draw liquidity from the ECB.

