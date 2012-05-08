FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Details of Greek 6-month T-bill auction
#Financials
May 8, 2012

TABLE-Details of Greek 6-month T-bill auction

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, May 8 (Reuters) - Greece sold 1.3 billion euros
($1.69 billion) of six-month debt on Tuesday, paying a higher
yield compared with a previous auction in April.	
    The bills were sold into a rollover as 1.6 billion euros of 	
six-month paper matures on May 11.	
    The following are details of the auctions:	
***********************************************************	
    AUCTION DATE            May 8, 2012         April 10, 2012	
    ISSUE DATE              May 11, 2012        April 17, 2012	
    MATURITY                Nov. 9, 2012        Oct. 12, 2012	
    AMOUNT AUCTIONED        1.0 bln eur         1.0 bln eur	
    TOTAL BIDS              2.603 bln eur       2.62 bln eur	
    -Competitive            2.303 bln eur       2.32 bln eur	
    -Non-competitive          300 mln            300 mln	
    COVERAGE RATIO            2.60              2.62	
    TOTAL ACCEPTED AMOUNT   1.3 bln             1.3 bln	
    UNIFORM YIELD             4.69%             4.55%	
    CUT-OFF PRICE             97.684             97.799	
    CUT-OFF RATIO            100.0%              100.0%	
    SECOND-DAY BIDS	
    AUTHORISED AMOUNT         300 mln            300 mln	
    ----------------------------------------------------	
    source: PDMA	
	
 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

