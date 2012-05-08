TABLE-Details of Greek 6-month T-bill auction

ATHENS, May 8 (Reuters) - Greece sold 1.3 billion euros ($1.69 billion) of six-month debt on Tuesday, paying a higher yield compared with a previous auction in April. The bills were sold into a rollover as 1.6 billion euros of six-month paper matures on May 11. The following are details of the auctions: *********************************************************** AUCTION DATE May 8, 2012 April 10, 2012 ISSUE DATE May 11, 2012 April 17, 2012 MATURITY Nov. 9, 2012 Oct. 12, 2012 AMOUNT AUCTIONED 1.0 bln eur 1.0 bln eur TOTAL BIDS 2.603 bln eur 2.62 bln eur -Competitive 2.303 bln eur 2.32 bln eur -Non-competitive 300 mln 300 mln COVERAGE RATIO 2.60 2.62 TOTAL ACCEPTED AMOUNT 1.3 bln 1.3 bln UNIFORM YIELD 4.69% 4.55% CUT-OFF PRICE 97.684 97.799 CUT-OFF RATIO 100.0% 100.0% SECOND-DAY BIDS AUTHORISED AMOUNT 300 mln 300 mln ---------------------------------------------------- source: PDMA (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)